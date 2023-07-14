NotReal ®'s profileValeria Moreiro's profileCarolina Carballo's profileMechi Ginzo's profileRob Juárez's profileJosefina Llano's profileVitor Teixeira's profileJuan Cioffi's profile+6
Microsoft Teams - Backgrounds





Microsoft Teams reached out to us with the idea of refreshing their digital backgrounds, creating powerful and inviting environments for their users. As most of you know, this is a messaging app for business and organizations, a tool where most important thing is the people behind it using it.  

For this request, we focused on uplifting the users environments on their experience. We started with this idea: Giving users tools for self expression can consequently help a team build a sense of togetherness. 

The right tools can make any team feel more united, alive and eventually more creative and productive. Energetic, slightly upbeat, we aimed to capture a feeling of sparking positivity with energy. An emotional connection that engages the users. 

Because a working team that feels connected is powerful.






We created seven different backgrounds, each one with a different, striking color palette and special lighting to generate immersive atmospheres.  

We wanted each environment to be recognizable while mystical and strange at the same time: You’ll see unexpected elements, shapes and vegetation, flowers and plants of odd shapes and sizes, recognizable textures applied to unusual spots.
A universe full of sensations and diverse climates that takes us through strange but satisfying journeys.






Our aim was to help users and teams find conversation starters: unexpected, bold and colorful environments that can lead to creative conversations.






And finally, some R&D from the process



A project by NotReal

Creative Direction: Valeria Moreiro
Creative Project Manager: Mercedes Ginzo
Executive Production: Roberto Connolly

Art Direction: Valeria Moreiro, Mercedes Ginzo
3D Design: Carolina Carballo, Vitor Teixeira, Juan Cioffi, Josefina Llano, Yas Vicente, Rob Juarez
2D design & compositing: Mercedes Ginzo, Valeria Moreiro

Client: Microsoft
Microsoft Team: Kaity Butcher, Jooyeon Chae, Pia Rodriguez, Colin Day, Aleksey Fedorov
Year: 2022



