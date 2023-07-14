







Microsoft Teams - Backgrounds





Microsoft Teams reached out to us with the idea of refreshing their digital backgrounds, creating powerful and inviting environments for their users. As most of you know, this is a messaging app for business and organizations, a tool where most important thing is the people behind it using it.





For this request, we focused on uplifting the users environments on their experience. We started with this idea: Giving users tools for self expression can consequently help a team build a sense of togetherness.





The right tools can make any team feel more united, alive and eventually more creative and productive. Energetic, slightly upbeat, we aimed to capture a feeling of sparking positivity with energy. An emotional connection that engages the users.





Because a working team that feels connected is powerful.







