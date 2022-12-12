Deux Huit Huit's profileRomain Pedeboscq's profileLaura Charette's profileAnne Sylvestre's profileMarie-France Falardeau's profile+3
Cantine Côtière
Image may contain: menu and handwriting
Image may contain: poster and screenshot
Image may contain: soft drink, indoor and juice
Image may contain: screenshot
On the road to summer, its all fun, and lobster rolls

A dive into the nonchalant genuineness of the local snack bar for the most seafaring Lower St. Lawrence canteen. It’s playful and festive identity captures the character of the road trip wayfarer. A celebration of the coastal vacation and its nostalgic icon of the lobster claw.



DEUX HUIT HUIT
Creative Strategy Creative Direction, Art Direction,Visual Identity, Logo Design, Design System, Illustrative Work, Photography, Web Design and Development

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Anne Sylvestre
ART DIRECTOR: Romain Pedeboscq
GRAPHIC DESIGNER: Laura Charette
CREATIVE PRODUCER : Marie-France Falardeau
PROJECT MANAGEMENT: Véronique Cassidy, Josianne Chapdelaine
WEB DESIGNER: Romain Pedeboscq, Laura Charette
WEB DEVELOPMENT: Félix Guérin
CONTENT MANAGEMENT: Stéphanie Forget, Amélie Boudreau 

COLLABORATORS
BRAND STRATEGY: ILOT
