Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Deux Huit Huit's profileMarie-France Falardeau's profileAlexia Brideau-Francoeur's profileAnne Sylvestre's profileLaura Charette's profile+3
Équiterre
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brand Brand System digital environement Logo Design typography visual identity Webdesign ong
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and illustration
brand Brand System digital environement Logo Design typography visual identity Webdesign ong
brand Brand System digital environement Logo Design typography visual identity Webdesign ong
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: illustration
brand Brand System digital environement Logo Design typography visual identity Webdesign ong
brand Brand System digital environement Logo Design typography visual identity Webdesign ong
brand Brand System digital environement Logo Design typography visual identity Webdesign ong
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: circle, illustration and orange
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
brand Brand System digital environement Logo Design typography visual identity Webdesign ong
brand Brand System digital environement Logo Design typography visual identity Webdesign ong
brand Brand System digital environement Logo Design typography visual identity Webdesign ong


Activist by nature

Thinking of the unifying and mobilizing vision of this central Quebec environmental organization, we set to create a collective movement. Inspired by societal change and commitment, the brand's new identity speaks benevolently to unite us in action.

equiterre.org


DEUX HUIT HUIT
Brand Strategy, Digital Strategy, Visual Identity, Brand Expression, Digital Products, Content creation, Copywriting, Development, Technical Strategy & Consulting

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Anne Sylvestre
ART DIRECTOR: Marie-France Falardeau
GRAPHIC DESIGNER: Laura Charette
BRAND STRATEGIST: Marie-France Latour
COPYWRITING: Marie-France Latour
PROJECT MANAGEMENT: Véronique Cassidy
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Rebecca Dziedzic
WEB DESIGNER: Alexia Brideau Francoeur
WEB DEVELOPMENT: Martin Desaulniers (BE), Félix Guérin and Olivier Lepage (FE)
CONTENT MANAGEMENT: Stéphanie Forget, Amélie Boudreau)
PRODUCT OWNER : Vincent Rouleau


COLLABORATORS
MOTION DESIGN: Amelie Haeck
SOUND DESIGN:  The Holy



brand Brand System digital environement Logo Design typography visual identity Webdesign ong
Équiterre
42
212
4
Published:
Deux Huit Huit's profileMarie-France Falardeau's profileAlexia Brideau-Francoeur's profileAnne Sylvestre's profileLaura Charette's profile+3
Multiple Owners
Deux Huit Huit

Owners

Deux Huit Huit's profile
Deux Huit Huit
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Marie-France Falardeau's profile
Marie-France Falardeau
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Alexia Brideau-Francoeur's profile
Alexia Brideau-Francoeur
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Anne Sylvestre's profile
Anne Sylvestre
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Laura Charette's profile
Laura Charette
Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Équiterre

Thinking of the unifying and mobilizing vision of this central Quebec environmental organization, we set to create a collective movement. Inspire Read More

42
212
4
Published:

Creative Fields