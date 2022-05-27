Blog
All onboard together

Developed by Montreal-based GSoft, Softstart is a digital platform that seeks to facilitate the arrival of new employees, the return of colleagues, or a change of role within a company. It helps HR leaders and managers customize integration paths by providing employees with an engaging and practical collaborative experience.


DEUX HUIT HUIT
Brand Strategy, Visual Identity, Brand Expression, Digital Products, Development, Technical Strategy & Consulting, Systems administration, Content creation, Copywriting

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Anne Sylvestre
GRAPHIC DESIGNER: Dominic Provost
STRATEGY Marie-France Latour 
COPYWRITING: Marie-France Latour
WEB DESIGN: Alexia Brideau-Francoeur
WEB DEVELOPEMENT: Valentin Py  
TECHNICAL ADVISOR: Vincent Rouleau
CONTENT MANAGEMENT: Amélie Boudreau  
ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT: Rebecca Dziedzic
PROJECT MANAGEMENT: Véronique Cassidy


