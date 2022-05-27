All onboard together
Developed by Montreal-based GSoft, Softstart is a digital platform that seeks to facilitate the arrival of new employees, the return of colleagues, or a change of role within a company. It helps HR leaders and managers customize integration paths by providing employees with an engaging and practical collaborative experience.
