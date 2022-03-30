







Revisiting a mythical work 700 years later





To celebrate the 700th anniversary of Dante's death, the Italian Cultural Institute of Montreal and its partners have decided to organize a digital exhibition on the mythical work of the writer, The Divine Comedy. Through an experience rich in archives, the exhibition recounts The Divine Comedy, from inferno to paradise, in addition to providing an overview of its reception over the centuries. A singular proposal, both for connoisseurs of the work and for neophyte visitors.











