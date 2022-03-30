Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Dante
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
dante Display Exhibition Italien Online exhibition serif UI UI/UX
dante Display Exhibition Italien Online exhibition serif UI UI/UX
dante Display Exhibition Italien Online exhibition serif UI UI/UX
dante Display Exhibition Italien Online exhibition serif UI UI/UX
dante Display Exhibition Italien Online exhibition serif UI UI/UX
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: map
dante Display Exhibition Italien Online exhibition serif UI UI/UX
dante Display Exhibition Italien Online exhibition serif UI UI/UX


Revisiting a mythical work 700 years later

To celebrate the 700th anniversary of Dante's death, the Italian Cultural Institute of Montreal and its partners have decided to organize a digital exhibition on the mythical work of the writer, The Divine Comedy. Through an experience rich in archives, the exhibition recounts The Divine Comedy, from inferno to paradise, in addition to providing an overview of its reception over the centuries. A singular proposal, both for connoisseurs of the work and for neophyte visitors.


DEUX HUIT HUIT
Digital Strategy, Visual Identity, Digital Products, Development, Content creation, Systems Administration

STRATEGY : David Fuenzalida 
DESIGN WEB: Xavier-Cédric Gareau-Bergeron
ART DIRECTION: Xavier-Cédric Gareau-Bergeron
WEB DEVELOPPEMENT: François Saint-Germain
GESTION DE CONTENU : Stéphanie Forget et Amélie Boudreau 
GESTION DE COMPTE: Rebecca Dziedzic
GESTION DE PROJET: Alexandra Maurice


dante Display Exhibition Italien Online exhibition serif UI UI/UX
Dante
29
160
0
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners
Deux Huit Huit

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Deux Huit Huit
    Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Xavier Cédric
    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Dante

    To celebrate the 700th anniversary of Dante's death, the Italian Cultural Institute of Montreal and its partners have decided to organize a digit Read More
    29
    160
    0
    Published:

    Creative Fields