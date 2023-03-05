Miett Chips

Feeding our inner snacker with hyperlocal agriculture
Inspired by the Happy Hour Hero in all of us and our client's conscious farming approach, Miett's identity seeks to make eating locale as easy and fun as opening a bag of chips. The nostalgic graphic design mimics our collective memory of what a chip bag should look like. When picking a local treat to munch on, Miett became the no-brainer, grab-and-go choice for Quebecers.
DEUX HUIT HUIT
Brand Strategy, Naming, Brand Messaging, Content Strategy, Creative Direction, Art Direction, Visual Identity, Logo Design, Packaging Design,
Illustrative Work, Photography, Web Design and Development
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Anne Sylvestre
BRAND STRATEGY: Marie-France Latour
COPYWRITING: Marie-France Latour
ART DIRECTOR: Romain Pedeboscq
GRAPHIC DESIGNER: Laura Charette
CREATIVE PRODUCER : Marie-France Falardeau
PROJECT MANAGEMENT: Véronique Cassidy
WEB DESIGN: Laura Charette, Sara Mercille
WEB DEVELOPMENT: Félix Guérin
CONTENT MANAGEMENT: Stéphanie Forget, Amélie Boudreau
COLLABORATORS
SET DESIGN : Evelyne Morin
3D: Charles Desmarais