Miett Chips









Feeding our inner snacker with hyperlocal agriculture





Inspired by the Happy Hour Hero in all of us and our client's conscious farming approach, Miett's identity seeks to make eating locale as easy and fun as opening a bag of chips. The nostalgic graphic design mimics our collective memory of what a chip bag should look like. When picking a local treat to munch on, Miett became the no-brainer, grab-and-go choice for Quebecers.











