Duceppe - Campagne 2022-23

Spotlight on a 50th anniversary with theatric audacity
Duceppe's celebratory 2022-2023 campaign marks half a century of captivating storytelling. Captured through the lens of Maxyme G. Delisle (Consulat), the approach to photography zooms in on the faces behind the anniversary program. The graphic design showcases these talents in the theatre's signature voice—frank and vivid language.
DEUX HUIT HUIT
Art Direction, Print & Digital Collateral, Campaign Identity, Content Art Direction
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Anne Sylvestre
GRAPHIC DESIGNER: Dominic Provost
PRODUCER : Marie-France Falardeau
CASE STUDY PHOTOGRAPHY: Romain Pedebosq
PROJECT MANAGEMENT: Josianne Chapdelaine
CONSULAT
Photography, Production
PHOTOGRAPH: Maxyme G. Delisle
PRODUCER: Elyse Belmont-Stroh
PRODUCTION COORDINATOR: Samuel Petitclerc
PHOTOGRAPHER ASSISTANTS: Tom Berthelot, Natasha Hernandez Canett
STYLIST: Marianne Dubreuil
STYLIST ASSISTANT: Oriane Valiani
HAIR AND MAKEUP: Isabella Forget
HAIR AND MAKEUP ASSISTANTS: Catherine Lévesque, Janick Sabourin Poirier
RETOUCH: Jeremy Ferreira