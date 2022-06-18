Duceppe - Campagne 2022-23

Blog
Spotlight on a 50th anniversary with theatric audacity

Duceppe's celebratory 2022-2023 campaign marks half a century of captivating storytelling. Captured through the lens of Maxyme G. Delisle (Consulat), the approach to photography zooms in on the faces behind the anniversary program. The graphic design showcases these talents in the theatre's signature voice—frank and vivid language. 


DEUX HUIT HUIT
Art Direction, Print & Digital Collateral, Campaign Identity, Content Art Direction

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Anne Sylvestre
GRAPHIC DESIGNER: Dominic Provost
PRODUCER : Marie-France Falardeau
CASE STUDY PHOTOGRAPHY: Romain Pedebosq
PROJECT MANAGEMENT: Josianne Chapdelaine

CONSULAT
Photography, Production

PHOTOGRAPH: Maxyme G. Delisle 
PRODUCER: Elyse Belmont-Stroh 
PRODUCTION COORDINATOR:  Samuel Petitclerc 
PHOTOGRAPHER ASSISTANTS: Tom Berthelot, Natasha Hernandez Canett 
STYLIST: Marianne Dubreuil 
STYLIST ASSISTANT: Oriane Valiani 
HAIR AND MAKEUP: Isabella Forget 
HAIR AND MAKEUP ASSISTANTS: Catherine Lévesque, Janick Sabourin Poirier
RETOUCH: Jeremy Ferreira


