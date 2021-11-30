Black gobi II

Black gobi





Adjoining the borders of Dunhuang City and Qinghai Province is the Black Gobi Desert mountain range. Over the stretch of two years, I have taken multiple trips across the area on my cross-country vehicle, documenting the hilly parts of Gobi that very much resemble the Moon’s surface, Due to the pervasive sandstorms whipping over the area, as well as the sandy pebbles and loose soil underneath the tires, there’s only so much I could have done on the wheels with our cross-country vehicles.





The vehicles can only get us as far as a few dozens of kilometers across the endless hills. What’s worse, to get to some of our pre-digitally-planned vantage points, we actually had to scale mountains after mountains of precipitousness.



