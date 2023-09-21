Jonas Daley's profile
Snow Peak
Jonas Daley
Snow Peak

In the Naxi language, it is called "Oulu," meaning "Heavenly Mountain." This is my third visit, and unlike previous times, I deliberately chose a foggy day, hoping to capture unique scenes. With mist swirling around, the snow-covered mountain meets the limestone, creating a striking contrast and painting a dreamlike landscape. This extraordinary phenomenon of mist and ice leaves one marveling at the wonders and beauty of nature.
