Fantasy

Despite my passion and enthusiasm for the beauty and mystery of the desert, this time my journey was not so smooth and safe. In order to capture more unique scenery, I chose to drive an off-road vehicle into the wilderness, a place rarely visited by humans, extremely dangerous and full of unknown challenges.





On the way through the wilderness, I experienced many dangers and challenges. Sometimes I had to drive the off-road vehicle over steep sand dunes and canyons, and sometimes I had to walk on the soft and unstable sand underfoot. I also encountered sandstorms and dust storms, sometimes unable to see my own hand, and had to rely on a compass and map to continue.





I have been fascinated by the beauty and mystery of nature for many years. I have visited the desert in the northwest region many times and have always been able to discover new wonderful scenes. This time, I decided to go to the desert again and try to capture even more amazing works.





I spent a lot of time and effort wandering in the desert, observing and searching for those wonderful elements and scenes. I found that although the sand dunes in the desert looked ordinary, they were incredibly charming in the light of the setting sun. I decided to use my camera to capture these wonderful moments.



