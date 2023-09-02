Fantasy





This hidden gem is located in the northwest region of China, on the border between Qinghai and Dunhuang's Gobi Desert. We navigate through with off-road vehicles, crossing many magnificent yet perilous terrains. Under the sunlight, the sand dunes in this secret place form enchanting silhouettes. We follow the tracks and move forward, hoping to capture the beautiful moments of this magical landscape every time we embark on a journey.



