Sand hill II

Sand hill





When cameras were only used to record a trip, I traveled alone through most of China and finally found that I still love the human geography of northwest China. In these years, I have almost traveled to every land in the northwest, and for a long time, I have also found my favorite themes, such as the Gobi, desert, and so on... Before each shooting, I will do a lot of homework, and use some software to make my own content I need to shoot, including location, angle, time, climate, etc... I prefer to go to some uninhabited areas, where I will not be disturbed by the outside world, which will be conducive to my creation.



