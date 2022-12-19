Sand hill II

Sand hill
When cameras were only used to record a trip, I traveled alone through most of China and finally found that I still love the human geography of northwest China. In these years, I have almost traveled to every land in the northwest, and for a long time, I have also found my favorite themes, such as the Gobi, desert, and so on... Before each shooting, I will do a lot of homework, and use some software to make my own content I need to shoot, including location, angle, time, climate, etc... I prefer to go to some uninhabited areas, where I will not be disturbed by the outside world, which will be conducive to my creation.
The environment here is very harsh, in order to shoot the desired angle, the unmanned aerial vehicle can not reach the area, only by walking to the destination and then flying, each time the weight crossing the dunes, each time shooting, this is undoubtedly a challenge to themselves, here is full of cliffs and sandstorms, no one knows when danger will come, this may be the challenge and fun of being a landscape photographer.
