bromo volcano indonesia wallpaper Jonas daley Jawa Island
Bromo

Bromo is one of the most active and famous volcanoes on the island of Java, Indonesia, situated on the Tengger Plateau in East Java Province. This volcano is part of the Tengger volcanic complex and has gained worldwide attention due to its spectacular geological landscape, mysterious crater, and unique cultural significance.
The plains surrounding the volcanic cone are a result of the active volcano, regularly emitting mild smoke that envelops the entire area in a layer of dreamy mist. During the sunrise each day, the sky around the volcano is tinted with shades of orange and red..

Limited edition fine art prints available.
Official websiteInstagramTwitter、Email (JonasDaley@outlook.com)、WeChat (JonasDaley)
