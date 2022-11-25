Blog
Black gobi III
Jonas Daley
Black gobi color Gobi Desert no man's land Qinghai 青海 黑独山
Black gobi


In the region where Haixi and Dunhuang meet, there is a bewildering expanse of black Gobi hills. Qilian Mountains lie to its east and Lop Nur situates to its west. It has a typical plateau landform and due to the high altitude the climate is cold and windy all year round.

In the autumn of 2020, I drove to this uninhabited land. Meeting my eyes was a weird, little-known landform that took its shape more than 75 million years ago, making it an explorer haven. The black Gobi consists of soft soil, very tricky for vehicular travel. Most of the region is not passable to vehicles, so I had to travel on foot. Along with the dusk always came the icy wind.

The desert and the Gobi, bearing no vegetation, appeared in various shapes and continuously from the horizon. I hoped to explore this territory in my own way and record those beautiful moments.


Published:

Owner

Jonas Daley
Shenzhen, China

Project Made For

China PHOShenzhen, China
Adobe Creative ItalyRome, Italy
CHINA DESIGNBeijing, China

