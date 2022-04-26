Ri en de Stagé ​​​​​​​ — Théâtre La Licorne

Le théâtre montréalais La Licorne explore une dramaturgie qui met de l’avant les problèmes de notre société, dans le but d’établir un rapport franc et honnête avec son public. Pour refléter cette approche, nous avons créé Rien de stagé, une plateforme sans artifice et à l’état brute qui établit, comme les pièces de La Licorne, un rapport franc et honnête avec son audience. Avec cette direction artistique, La Licorne se distinguait dans le paysage théâtral Montréal, souvent très poli et hyper raffiné, et devenait par le fait même un des derniers refuges d’une vérité sans artifice dans un monde où celle-ci était de plus en plus rare.

—