Rien de Stagé — Théâtre La Licorne
Le théâtre montréalais La Licorne explore une dramaturgie qui met de l’avant les problèmes de notre société, dans le but d’établir un rapport franc et honnête avec son public. Pour refléter cette approche, nous avons créé Rien de stagé, une plateforme sans artifice et à l’état brute qui établit, comme les pièces de La Licorne, un rapport franc et honnête avec son audience. Avec cette direction artistique, La Licorne se distinguait dans le paysage théâtral Montréal, souvent très poli et hyper raffiné, et devenait par le fait même un des derniers refuges d’une vérité sans artifice dans un monde où celle-ci était de plus en plus rare.
—
Montreal’s La Licorne theatre offers a catalogue of plays that explore pressing issues in our society, so as to establish a direct and honest connection with its audience. To reflect this approach, and to follow up on the very successful Rien de fake (nothing fake) campaign of 2018, we created Rien de stagé (nothing staged): a raw and authentic platform that feels as real as the issues explored by the plays. With this art direction, La Licorne not only stood out in Montreal’s polished theatre scene in 2020, but also took a stand at a time when the very concept of truth was being challenged across the world.
—
Agency — Sid lee
Creative director — Kristian Manchester
Copywriter — Thierry Faucher
Art director — Philippe Cossette
Designer — Etienne Murphy
Photographer — Thanh Pham
Account services — Claire Pouly, Joelle Laferrière
Caligraphy — Cath Laporte