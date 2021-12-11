Recharger​​​​​​​ Unwind 

















A warm invitation

Recharger was an immersive exhibition held at Palais des congrès in Montreal that featured 10 works by some of the world’s most prominent digital artists. We developed the visual identity using warm colours and textures to evoke the sensorial aspects of the generative artworks, while maintaining a sense of structure through a rigid grid to display information. The custom typeface was created to unite these polarities.



















