Caserne . Etienne Murphy Léo Breton-Allaire Ugo Varin Constance Delille
Corridor Culturel
Multiple Owners
Corridor Culturel
Capturing the vitality of Montreal
— 

The Cultural Corridor stretches for more than 3.6 km along the Lachine Canal in Montreal. It’s the site of one-off events and artistic installations, as well as an extensive program of exhibitions and immersive experiences across 18 locations. We developed the branding of this cultural hot spot along with signage for each location. The circular shape hints at the vibrancy of the cultural scene of Montreal with its hot pink colour. Paired with a monospaced font, the branding communicates the artistic nature of the project at the glance of an eye.

Photography: Alex Blouin & Jodi Heartz       Motion : Louis Robert    






Published:
Caserne .

Owners

Caserne .'s profile
Caserne .
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Etienne Murphy's profile
Etienne Murphy
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Léo Breton-Allaire's profile
Léo Breton-Allaire
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Ugo Varin's profile
Ugo Varin
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Constance Delille's profile
Constance Delille
Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Credits

Louis Robert's profile
Louis Robert
Montreal, Quebec, Canada

