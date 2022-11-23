Corridor Culturel
Capturing the vitality of Montreal—
The Cultural Corridor stretches for more than 3.6 km along the Lachine Canal in Montreal. It’s the site of one-off events and artistic installations, as well as an extensive program of exhibitions and immersive experiences across 18 locations. We developed the branding of this cultural hot spot along with signage for each location. The circular shape hints at the vibrancy of the cultural scene of Montreal with its hot pink colour. Paired with a monospaced font, the branding communicates the artistic nature of the project at the glance of an eye.
Photography: Alex Blouin & Jodi Heartz Motion : Louis Robert