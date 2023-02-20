















Spline

Cutting-edge furniture

—

Spline is a line of furniture and objects that explores the relationship between tradition and technology. The designs are initially drawn in freehand, then digitized and laser cut in thick aluminum sheets. We developed the branding and exhibition design to reflect the creative and manufacturing process. The logo is a single line with no beginning or end—which allows it to be repeated endlessly—while a visual language centered around rugged textures and jagged glaciers recalls the material form of the furniture.















