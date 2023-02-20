Etienne Murphy's profileLéo Breton-Allaire's profileCaserne .'s profile+1
SPLINE
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity
brand identity branding furniture industrial design logo Logotype Montreal poster typography visual identity




Spline
Cutting-edge furniture
— 
Spline is a line of furniture and objects that explores the relationship between tradition and technology. The designs are initially drawn in freehand, then digitized and laser cut in thick aluminum sheets. We developed the branding and exhibition design to reflect the creative and manufacturing process. The logo is a single line with no beginning or end—which allows it to be repeated endlessly—while a visual language centered around rugged textures and jagged glaciers recalls the material form of the furniture.

Industrial designer – Jeremy Paguet          Photo (posters & magazine) – Samuel Fournier




SPLINE
63
380
3
Published:

Owners

Etienne Murphy's profile
Etienne Murphy
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Léo Breton-Allaire's profile
Léo Breton-Allaire
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Caserne .'s profile
Caserne .
Montreal, Quebec, Canada

SPLINE

63
380
3
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields