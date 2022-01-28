Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
CISM Radio
Multiple Owners
CISM Radio
Celebrating 30 years of alternative music

To mark the 30th anniversary of CISM, a volunteer-run, legendary radio station in Montreal, we embraced the roots of the cultural institution. By tapping into the broadcaster's extensive history and independent spirit, we built a visual identity that honoured its analog past while acknowledging the digital present. The result is a brand that clearly stands out from other streaming services that had their later start on the internet.

Photography:  Alex Blouin & Jodi Heartz       
Illustrations: Mathieu Dionne       
Motion design: Florence Levasseur       
Custom bag: Flavio






CISM Radio
Caserne .

