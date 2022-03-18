



















The Canadian Council for Refugees is a leading voice for the rights, protection,​ sponsorship, settlement, and well-being of refugees and migrants, in Canada and​ globally. The CCR’s new identity is intended to be impartial, abstract, universal, but above all human. It is directly inspired by the tradition of Canadian modernist symbols. Its graphic approach is flexible and modular. The simple forms of the logo make it possible to create abstract and evocative forms, suitable for everyone.Various application standards have been developed in order to make all of the CCR’s actions consistent. The new directives apply to all points of contact, both in communication media and digital applications.









