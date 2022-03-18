Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+2
CCR
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees





CCR

The Canadian Council for Refugees is a leading voice for the rights, protection,​ sponsorship, settlement, and well-being of refugees and migrants, in Canada and​ globally. The CCR’s new identity is intended to be impartial, abstract, universal, but above all human. It is directly inspired by the tradition of Canadian modernist symbols. Its graphic approach is flexible and modular. The simple forms of the logo make it possible to create abstract and evocative forms, suitable for everyone.Various application standards have been developed in order to make all of the CCR’s actions consistent. The new directives apply to all points of contact, both in communication media and digital applications.

Photography: Thanh Pham      

​​​​​​​







brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
brandidentity branding Canada hardcover Human rights international style logo modernism motion graphics Refugees
CCR
179
823
12
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+2
Multiple Owners
Caserne .

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Caserne .
    Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Etienne Murphy
    Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Léo Breton-Allaire
    Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    user's avatar
    Ugo Varin
    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    CCR

    179
    823
    12
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields