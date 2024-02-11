Kujro & Architecture Fusion Identity

Kujiro Oamamoto
用平面设计来解释建筑的材料，玻璃，金属，混凝土，砖块等。
材料最原始的样子就是它的个性，用我们人为的手法来诠释这些材质的归宿。
考虑到成本与重量等因素，虽然我们不能用混凝土这些材料来做包装，印刷品等，但我们可以使用它的一些特性来完成视觉的建立。
Using graphic design to explain architectural materials such as glass, metal, concrete, bricks, etc.
The most primitive aspect of a material lies in its personality, and we interpret the essence of these textures through our artistic techniques.
Considering factors such as cost and weight, while we may not be able to use materials like concrete for packaging or printed materials, we can still utilize some of its characteristics to establish visual identities.