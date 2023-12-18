Mitsuka Department Store Brand identity

Mitsuka 光岡｜ Department Store 百货商店 ｜ Brand identity 品牌身分
我们以微观的视角进入用户的体验服务，我们用视觉上的微观表达我们的无微不至的态度。
我提出了三个问题：
无微不至转化到视觉上是什么？
平时我们看到的印刷物，字体，或者是图像，他们的细节是什么？
他们是由什么介质组成的？
无论是织物，还是印刷物，甚至是生物，他们都是由最基层的单位所组成，而我们的任务就是找到这个最基层的单位，让看不见的细节呈现在我们面前。
We approach the user experience service from a microscopic perspective, expressing our meticulous attitude through visual microcosms.
I've distilled three questions:
What does "meticulous" translate to visually?
What is the true appearance of the printed materials, fonts, or images we typically encounter?
What constitutes their composition or medium?
Whether it's fabric, printed materials, or even biological entities, they are all composed of the most fundamental units. Our task is to identify these fundamental units and bring the unseen details to the forefront.