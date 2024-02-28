Dot Studio Brand Identity

Points define our perceptions—pupils are points, the world is a point, and even one dimension is a point. Our eyes, our pupils deceive us. Thus, I utilize gradients to fabricate relationships of depth, foreground, and altitude, crafting an illusion of visual fallacy.







点定义了我们的感知——瞳孔是点，世界是一个点，甚至一个维度也是一个点。我们的眼睛、我们的瞳孔欺骗了我们。因此，我利用渐变来构建深度、前景和高度的关系，制作出视觉谬误的错觉。







I constructed an eye graphic using three elements: points, lines, and surfaces. As the density increases, the points will turn into lines, and the lines will turn into surfaces, forming a layered figure that has a pure flat surface. Shadows, volumes and even light and shadow





