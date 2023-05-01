Clock Animal 低智发条 - Brand Kv

Clock Animal 低智发条 - Brand KeyVision
In this era where brand value is constantly being reshaped and amplified, we believe that education and intelligence are trapped within a local area network, climbing along a corner and discovering more unknowns. But human thinking, driven by internal factors, can fly to the vast sky and boundless fields, never limited, using design language to concretize thinking and think about more profound possibilities.
Limited education and unlimited thinking.
How to define Clock Animal?
Social attributes are fully needed in visual design. For instance, if each design is viewed as a commodity, then barcodes are an indispensable but easily overlooked existence for every product. Clock Animal regards barcodes as one of the main visual elements of us, so as to deliver the meaning of: never setting limits, and can fit any brand to form a consistent design language, thus achieving unlimited expansion.
在品牌价值不断被重塑及放大的时代，我们认为学历，智力是被困于一个局域网内的，沿着一角攀登，却发现更多未知。但人的思
维在内在驱动下却可以飞往广袤的天空，无垠的田野，从不受限，以设计语言将思维具象化，以此来思考更多纵深的可能。
视觉设计需要具备一定的社会属性，若将设计视为商品，那条码是每一件商品不可或缺却又极易被忽视的存在，我们将条形码作为团队主视觉之一，永不设限，可以贴合于任一品牌，形成一致的设计语言，从而实现无限扩展。
Stands for the Design Rhythm: Flexible/ Variable/ Creative - Alesund
Stands for the Design Team: Lively / Powerful / Professional - Freya
Stands for the Design Rhythm: Hard-Working/ Diligent/ Attentive - Wan
Stands for the Design Team: Integrity/ Enthusiastic/ Thoughtful - Rui