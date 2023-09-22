WhiteFeat Cloth Brand Identity

品牌的理念是在行业内成为风向标的存在，WhiteFeat白羽的标志以及图形都是箭头，它具有方向性，也具有引导性，维度刻度是箭头的搭档，它们在一起就是指南针，它是在户外生存的重要工具，同时也是白羽作为新品牌的重要理念。
The concept of the brand is to become a weather vane in the industry. WhiteFeat's logo and graphics are both arrows, which are directional and guiding. The dimensional scale is the partner of the arrow. Together they are a compass, which is the key to survival in the outdoors. An important tool and also an important concept of WhiteFeat as a new brand.
参与人员：Yujian Huang / Scott Jiuwan / Dongdong