disposable camera packaging - Yohji

Disposable camera packaging
理论上来说它就是几个黑白色块的组成，将简单的图形内部解构重构，改变它的构成，使其内部复杂且有序，复杂的内部因为秩序的存在它不会影响整体的干净质感。缩小你的视角，你能看到的只有黑白方块，放大视角则能看到组成黑白方块的“内部构造”。在我看来这是和你的眼睛做交互
In theory, it is composed of several black and white blocks, deconstructing and reconstructing simple shapes inside, altering its composition to make its interior complex yet orderly. The complex interior, due to the presence of order, does not affect the overall clean texture. Narrow your perspective, and all you can see are black and white squares; zoom in, and you can see the "internal structure" that makes up the black and white squares. I think this is interacting with your eyes