disposable camera packaging - Yohji

In theory, it is composed of several black and white blocks, deconstructing and reconstructing simple shapes inside, altering its composition to make its interior complex yet orderly. The complex interior, due to the presence of order, does not affect the overall clean texture. Narrow your perspective, and all you can see are black and white squares; zoom in, and you can see the "internal structure" that makes up the black and white squares.

I think this is interacting with your eyes