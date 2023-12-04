



Park Road will stand as a symbol of architectural excellence, a vision realized by Capital Developments and Diamond Schmitt. The building is a contemporary reinterpretation of flatiron architectural design and its location at the intersection of Yorkville and Rosedale achieves a harmonious balance between city and park living.





Vanderbrand developed an immersive experience punctuated by a refined brand narrative. The cross-platform campaign highlights Park Road as a residence of distinction with timeless architecture and forward-thinking design, while emphasizing the premium amenities within the sought-after location of Yorkville. Every touchpoint is carefully curated to reflect the inherent quality of the residence, seamlessly incorporating both classic and contemporary brand applications.



