Park Road

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Park Road


Client
Capital Developments

Discipline
Residential Real Estate

Services
Name Generation
Brand Identity
Brand Strategy
Art Direction
Print Design
Digital Design
Website Design

Location
Toronto, Ontario

Architecture
Diamond Schmitt



Park Road will stand as a symbol of architectural excellence, a vision realized by Capital Developments and Diamond Schmitt. The building is a contemporary reinterpretation of flatiron architectural design and its location at the intersection of Yorkville and Rosedale achieves a harmonious balance between city and park living.

Vanderbrand developed an immersive experience punctuated by a refined brand narrative. The cross-platform campaign highlights Park Road as a residence of distinction with timeless architecture and forward-thinking design, while emphasizing the premium amenities within the sought-after location of Yorkville. Every touchpoint is carefully curated to reflect the inherent quality of the residence, seamlessly incorporating both classic and contemporary brand applications.

