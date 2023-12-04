Park Road
Client
Capital Developments
Discipline
Residential Real Estate
Services
Name Generation
Brand Identity
Brand Strategy
Art Direction
Print Design
Digital Design
Website Design
Location
Toronto, Ontario
Architecture
Diamond Schmitt
Park Road will stand as a symbol of architectural excellence, a vision realized by Capital Developments and Diamond Schmitt. The building is a contemporary reinterpretation of flatiron architectural design and its location at the intersection of Yorkville and Rosedale achieves a harmonious balance between city and park living.
Vanderbrand developed an immersive experience punctuated by a refined brand narrative. The cross-platform campaign highlights Park Road as a residence of distinction with timeless architecture and forward-thinking design, while emphasizing the premium amenities within the sought-after location of Yorkville. Every touchpoint is carefully curated to reflect the inherent quality of the residence, seamlessly incorporating both classic and contemporary brand applications.