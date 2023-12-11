Olivia Rohner's profileJulia Maia's profileVanderbrand – Creative Agency's profileJulie Vander Herberg's profileMelanie Hong's profileAnna Vander Herberg's profile+4

Resident

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Resident


Client
Resident

Discipline
Corporate

Services
Name Generation
Brand Identity
Brand Strategy
Art Direction
Website Design

Location
Toronto, Ontario

resident.ca ↗


Resident is a Toronto-based, end-to-end real estate investment and development company. They build, develop, and manage their properties with the goal of creating quality homes and liveable communities. They draw inspiration from the distinct qualities of each setting to create communities that people connect to, and where they belong.

Formerly Plaza Partners, Resident selected Vanderbrand to deliver a comprehensive rebrand including a new name and corporate website to reflect their transition from acquisition and investment to active development. The name Resident uses a straightforward word to create identity; a company with a human approach which values development as a means to give back to each and every resident. Contemporary brand applications reflect the forward-thinking and innovative minds that drive Resident forward.
brand identity graphic design brand guidelines Website branding logo Photography Brand Design Logotype Figma
brand identity graphic design brand guidelines Website branding logo Photography Brand Design Logotype Figma
brand identity graphic design brand guidelines Website branding logo Photography Brand Design Logotype Figma
brand identity graphic design brand guidelines Website branding logo Photography Brand Design Logotype Figma
brand identity graphic design brand guidelines Website branding logo Photography Brand Design Logotype Figma
brand identity graphic design brand guidelines Website branding logo Photography Brand Design Logotype Figma
brand identity graphic design brand guidelines Website branding logo Photography Brand Design Logotype Figma
Resident
Published:
Olivia Rohner's profileJulia Maia's profileVanderbrand – Creative Agency's profileJulie Vander Herberg's profileMelanie Hong's profileAnna Vander Herberg's profile+4
Multiple Owners

Owners

Olivia Rohner's profile
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Julia Maia's profile
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Vanderbrand – Creative Agency's profile
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Julie Vander Herberg's profile
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Melanie Hong's profile
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Anna Vander Herberg's profile
Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Resident

Resident is a Toronto-based, end-to-end real estate investment and development company. They build, develop, and manage their properties with the Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives