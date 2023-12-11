Resident
Client
Resident
Discipline
Corporate
Services
Name Generation
Brand Identity
Brand Strategy
Art Direction
Website Design
Brand Identity
Brand Strategy
Art Direction
Website Design
Location
Toronto, Ontario
Resident is a Toronto-based, end-to-end real estate investment and development company. They build, develop, and manage their properties with the goal of creating quality homes and liveable communities. They draw inspiration from the distinct qualities of each setting to create communities that people connect to, and where they belong.
Formerly Plaza Partners, Resident selected Vanderbrand to deliver a comprehensive rebrand including a new name and corporate website to reflect their transition from acquisition and investment to active development. The name Resident uses a straightforward word to create identity; a company with a human approach which values development as a means to give back to each and every resident. Contemporary brand applications reflect the forward-thinking and innovative minds that drive Resident forward.