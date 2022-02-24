Heartland – Brand Identity

Heartland is one of Canada’s largest power centres, bringing together retail shops and specialty services in one convenient location. With over 190 storefronts occupying 2 million square feet of real estate, Heartland is the ultimate destination to shop, eat, and work. Located in Mississauga, this power centre attracts countless visitors per day due to its proximity to nearby residential, industrial, and office buildings.

Vanderbrand was approached by Orlando Corporation to deliver a rebrand for Heartland that would revitalize one of the most iconic districts in the city. The repositioning of Heartland as a landmark destination acts as a catalyst for growth by creating opportunities for new tenants and visitors alike.