Corktown

Corktown


Client
Slate Asset Management

Discipline
Residential Real Estate

Services
Brand Identity
Brand Strategy
Art Direction
Print Design

Location
Hamilton, Ontario

Architecture
Core Architects​​​​​​​


Corktown, Slate Asset Management’s inaugural residential project in Hamilton, Canada, is a two-phase development spanning an entire city block. Located between downtown amenities and natural surroundings, the residence pays homage to Hamilton’s industrial heritage while looking to the city’s promising future. Corktown blends history with modernity, offering vibrant city living enriched with the distinctive character of one of Hamilton’s oldest neighbourhoods.

Vanderbrand created a brand identity for Corktown that would capture the evolution of the historic neighbourhood. Custom gradients were illustrated and animated to represent the city’s ongoing transformation. A gradient represents a transition point; colours evolve and harmonize converging in a chromatic metamorphosis. Select chrome applications nod to Hamilton’s industrial past and signify Slate’s commitment to the redevelopment of Steelport, formerly known as the Stelco lands. The brand mirrors Hamilton’s past, present, and future, forging a seamless connection between the residence and the energy of the city.

