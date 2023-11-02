Thoughtful spaces, everlasting design.





With a keen eye on the fine details, the team at bld studio create, build, and design. The Denver-based studio provides high-quality built spaces, fabrication, and construction. After doing all of this work under a singular umbrella of Raw Creative, which started as a fabricator, they saw the need to divide and conquer. They split into bld, bloc, and raw, three separate companies with singular missions, all under the guidance of bld. While running these three unique companies, they deliver simplicity, quality, and beauty to their clients without confusion.





The team approached Mast to help clarify their vision of splitting one company into three. While operating under the moniker of Raw for so many years, as their offering and expertise grew, it was hard for them to shake the notion that they were a fabrication studio.