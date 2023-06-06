Let The Light In





Founded by Scott Corey, Santa Fe Vintage is an appointment-only showroom with a carefully curated collection of Americana clothing, art, and objects. After over 30 years of collecting, Corey cemented Santa Fe Vintage as a world-renowned showroom. Sadly, in 2019 Scott passed away, handing the reins to his longtime collaborator and buying partner, Teo Griscom to continue Scott’s legacy.





In 2020, Griscom contacted Mast to help create an identity for the showroom. After never having an identity in the past and doing more and more work digitally, developing a recognizable brand was essential. We worked closely with Teo to create a brand that would pay homage to the history of the business, the place, and Scott.



