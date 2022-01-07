Unlocking the Power of Innovation





Delve is a multidisciplinary product innovation firm that brings bold ideas to market. For 55 years, they have mobilized the best experts and technologies for their clients—along the way, they have earned 1,500 patents and 200 design awards.





They help their clients solve challenging problems through human-centered strategy, design, and engineering in their end-to-end process. This approach, honed over decades, guides their clients the whole way—from the spark of creation to product launch.





In 2020 Delve merged with Bresslergroup after joining to form one of the largest product innovation firms in the world; Delve and Bresslergroup united under one name—Delve. After this historic merger, they approached Mast to help unify their brand. We worked with them to develop an identity that unites these two groups under one name and one identity. One that better represents how Delve works.



