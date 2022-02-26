Always Moving Forward

Kobo is Africa’s innovation leader in integrated logistics solutions and truck brokerage services. They aggregate end-to-end haulage operations to help cargo owners, truck owners, drivers, and cargo recipients achieve an efficient supply chain framework.





Through their seamless, simple-to-use, mobile and web applications, Kobo reduces supply chain risks, logistics bottlenecks, and manufacturing waste. They achieve this by giving their drivers real-time visibility and creating an effective value chain for all stakeholders in the supply chain.



