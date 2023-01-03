The Modern Data Stack





After long careers in analytics, Erik Mathiesen-Dreyfus and Ryan Garland set out to start Infer to solve issues they repeatedly encountered in their work.





They often saw the lack, or misuse, of machine learning or “data-driven” outputs when making critical decisions. So instead, they focused on correctly utilizing the data at hand. They set out to improve the way data is used and analyzed internally within businesses to enable better, faster, repeatable, and more reliable decision-making.





“This is a challenge that we are intimately familiar with and have encountered many times during our careers in data science and analytics – both from the leadership side, seeing bad decisions being made, as well as from the practitioner’s side, seeing bad analysis being done. Preventing this from continuing to happen was our motivation for starting Infer.”





They noticed a sizable lack of easy-to-use and accessible tools that allow anyone with a modest understanding of data analysis and machine learning to perform advanced analysis.





“Our ambition isn’t to build a full end-to-end platform to achieve this, but instead to build a layer – sitting between the data layer(eg your database) and the data consumer layer. The inference Layer.”

Ahead of their public launch, Erik and Ryan approached Mast to help shape the company’s identity. One geared towards the individual analysts and empowering them through the unique model.