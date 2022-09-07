In Perfect Harmony

Harmonic Discovery is a startup like no other; they are actively working to create a new generation of therapeutics that can target multiple disease-causing proteins simultaneously to treat disorders such as cancer and autoimmunity diseases. These diseases are often the result of a constellation of proteins dysregulated in one’s body. Some of the most successful drugs, such as aspirin, metformin, and acetaminophen, act on several proteins simultaneously to exert their therapeutic effect. Notably, many of these drugs came from natural sources, where, through millions of years of evolutionary time, these molecules were optimized to engage multiple proteins.





Modern drug discovery has the tools to design drugs that target a single disease-causing protein at a time. However, to treat complex diseases, such as cancer, medicines must be designed to engage multiple disease proteins simultaneously. At Harmonic, they aim to shift the current drug discovery paradigm by building a suite of computational/machine learning tools to design drugs that embrace the complexity of disease.



