A Colorful Exploration of Emotions, Fashion, and Identity

Chroma Grace is a project close to my heart, born from a fascination with the power of color as a visual language. I wanted to capture emotions and identities through color temperatures, an idea that felt like a profound revelation. The series features ten digital mosaics, each crafted from vibrant patterns that draw inspiration from fashion and the uplifting vibes of summer.
Within this collection, you'll find a mix of unknown faces, each reflecting the universal emotions we often keep concealed. Alongside them, I've paid tribute to well-known figures like Diana Ross, Taylor Swift, and Zendaya, using color to express their personas and emotions. Chroma Grace is my way of inviting you to explore this colorful journey, delving into the intricate layers of human experience one pixel at a time.
celebrities photomosaic photocollage Digital Mosaic Fashion Pattern pattern design celebrity portraits colorful emotions Fashion Inspired Trendsetting Creatives
Chroma Grace I: Girl in Pink
Chroma Grace I: Girl in Pink (animated)
Chemical Reaction
Loving Diana.
Sunrise in the Mediterranean
Chroma Grace: Taylor Swift
Chroma Grace: Taylor Swift (animated)
The sunbath.
Chroma Grace: Pretty in Pink
Chroma Grace: Pretty in Pink (animated)
Chroma Grace: Pretty in Pink II
Chroma Grace: Pretty in Pink II (animated)
Youth is Happy Because...
Chroma Grace: Zendaya
Chroma Grace: Zendaya (animated)
Some details:
