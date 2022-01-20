Editorial Illustration 2020-2021
A collection of illustrations created during the years 2020-2021 and published in various media around the world.
TIME Person of the year 2021: Elon Musk
Elon Musk has been named Person of the year by Time magazine. I had the great honor to be commissioned to create a mosaic portrait of his made out of pieces related to his companies and activities. Tesla cars, chargers, SpaceX missiles, The Boring company's heavy machinery, Dogecoins...
The illustration is opening the special section of the magazine dedicated to the Person of the year.
Elon Musk is a person who has inspired me in the past. Here you can see some other mosaic portraits of the "Rocket Man".
Science magazine: Early Life immunology
A mosaic illustration picturing a pregnant woman with a baby made out of microbes. Created for the cover of Science magazine for their issue covering the subject of immunology during pregnancy and early life.
You can find the issue here.
Bleacher Report: Congratulations Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird!
To congratulate their historic achievement of wining 5 Olympic gold medals 🏅 in 5 Olympiads, Bleacher Report commissioned me to create a mosaic illustration and a video portraying the 2 American athletes in a traditional Japanese Kintsugi style.
The video and the illustration have been published in all their social media.
Fortune magazine: Inside the ad, ad, ad world of YouTube.
For the special Fortune 500 issue of 2021 the magazine asked me to create a mosaic illustration for YouTube, created with clips from the most popular YouTubers of our times. An animated version has also been created for SM and iPad needs.
You can read the article on Fortune website.
NBA Canada: Thank you Vince!
NBA Canada created a special mini site dedicated to the carrier of legendary basketball player, Vince Carter. I had the honor to be part of the small group of 15 artists from all over the world to be commissioned to create an artwork inspired by Carter.
You can visit the site here and download the portrait in various formats:
Science magazine: Celebrating 20 years of the discovery of Human genome sequencing.
A mosaic illustration picturing a pregnant woman with a baby made out of microbes. Created for the cover of Science magazine.
You can read a detailed description of this project on this article by Chrystal Smith titled "Celebrating Human Genome Sequencing".
Bleacher Report: Mamba Forever
To commemorate one year without Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Bleacher Report commissioned me to create a mosaic illustration portraying the NBA legends made out of moments from his carrier and photos of father and daughter.
Published on BR's instagram, Facebook etc.
Bleacher Report: Happy birthday, Travis Scott!
To celebrate Travis Scott's birthday, Bleacher Report commissioned me to create a mosaic illustration of Air Jordan 6 Khaki snicker made by objects from Travis' sponsons.
Communications of the ACM: Does Facebook use sensitive data for advertising purposes?
A mosaic illustration picturing the ad icon of Facebook created by thousands of photos from people.
Made of the cover of January 2021 issue of Communications of the ACM.
You can find the article here.
Men's Health: The Toxic-supplement hunter
A mosaic portrait of Dr.Pieter Cohen, M.D., a scientist with expertise on supplement safety. Created with supplements, powders, pills etc.
You can read the article here.
British Airways' Business Life: BJ Fogg
A mosaic portrait of American academic BJ Fogg to illustrate an article on daily habits. Thousands of objects were used.
Created for the Business Life magazine of British Airways.
Some details of the illustrations. Mosaics are always beautiful when in huge format: