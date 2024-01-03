New York state of mind for LUMAS

New York state of mind

A new series for Lumas





The “New State of Mind” series is my tribute to the city that never sleeps, New York. The series showcases my signature digital collage style, capturing the essence of the city’s iconic landmarks, cultural monuments, and bustling streets.

In this series, part of my "Our metropolises" collection, started back in 2014, I have experimented with new techniques, combining several mosaic works into one enormous art piece, adding a new layer of complexity. The individual mosaics work together to create a larger narrative, with each piece contributing to the overall story of New York.

Through my photographic mosaics, I am trying to present a unique perspective on New York, distilling the city’s different seasons and times of day into a singular image that captures its dynamic energy and diverse character. The highly detailed pictures are composed of hundreds of individual moments, arranged in a way that creates a cinematic time-lapse effect.

The title “New State of Mind” my vision of the city as a place of endless possibility and reinvention, where one can find a new perspective or a new way of thinking. My aim was to offer a fresh take on the city’s most iconic landmarks, challenging our preconceptions and inviting us to see New York in a whole new light.



