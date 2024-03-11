Blackpink in Anime Colors

Blackpink Anime Harmony:
A Digital Mosaic Tribute
In this self-initiated project, Blackpink meets anime in a quartet of mosaic portraits. The digital mosaics symbolize the connection fans share with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, blending the charisma of the K-pop sensations with beloved anime characters.
Inspired by Blackpink's global influence in music and fashion, the mosaic tribute acknowledges their impact without embellishment. Each heart-shaped tessera represents the emotional resonance between the group and their admirers, embodying the collaborative spirit of anime and K-pop.
The project explores various anime techniques, capturing the versatility of Blackpink without extravagant language. From shoujo to shonen influences, the mosaic becomes a visual feast for fans and industry professionals.
This photocollage project goes beyond traditional fan art, showcasing the convergence of anime, music, and digital art. Even if this is mainly a project I made for the fun of it, I hope that there are potential applications in entertainment marketing, as it offers a visual tool for film, television, and documentaries.
Celebrating Blackpink's beauty and talent, the project aims to resonate with professionals in entertainment, music, cinema, TV series, and documentaries. The heart-shaped tesserae and diverse anime techniques unite creativity and admiration in a visual symphony.
+ Machenyu
In the midst of experimenting with the captivating visages of Blackpink's four talented ladies, the urge to explore the realm of male aesthetics struck me. This led me to the talented actor Mackenyu, and the result is an artistic creation that delves into the nuances of his charismatic presence. This departure from the familiar territory of female portraiture allowed me to uncover new possibilities and showcase the diverse beauty that exists in the world of entertainment.
Some details:
You can download high resolution versions of all these artworks for your personal use.
Find here the files: Blackpink Anime Harmony (on Flickr)
Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 4.0 International licence scheme. Please respect this and not use these artworks for anything commercial, hate-speech or negativity.
You can watch some behind the scenes and WIP movies on my Instagram.