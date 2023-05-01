CUSTOM CORPORATE ART
Selected artworks commissioned by various corporations around the world.
Custom corporate art is an effective tool for businesses to enhance their brand, engage employees and customers, and contribute to the cultural and artistic life of the community. Custom developed corporate art can foster a sense of pride and loyalty among employees by creating a stimulating and inspiring environment that reinforces a company's brand identity and values.
Studies have shown that art has a positive effect on mental and emotional well-being, and can appreciate in value over time, making it a valuable long-term asset for businesses.
Commissioning art that celebrates the company's history, culture, and achievements can create a more welcoming and engaging workspace that inspires creativity and collaboration.
Custom art can also convey complex ideas and messages in an accessible and engaging way, creating a unique visual identity that sets businesses apart from the competition. In summary, custom corporate art is a worthwhile investment for businesses seeking to enhance their brand identity and messaging, and support the arts and cultural life of the community.
You can find bellow some examples of corporate art created for various corporation and various occasions. Headquarters decoration, celebrating important milestones, finding the right gift for employees, honouring retiring leaders and much more.
Softbank
SoftBank Group Corp is a Japanese multinational investment holding company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo which focuses on investment management. I have been commissioned to create a series of portraits of their founder and CEO Mr. Masayoshi Son and Mr. Rajeev Misra , the CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers. I have used several hundreds of logos from companies Softbank founded to create the 4 mosaic portraits.
Nestlé Hellas
Nestlé is a Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation headquartered in Vevey, Vaud, Switzerland. Their Greek daughter company commissioned me to create a limited number artwork that is used as a gift for their top employees. We wanted to celebrate the beauty of Greece and the experience of consuming goods such as coffee, bottled water and other Nestlé products.
World Poker Tour
The World Poker Tour is an internationally televised gaming and entertainment brand. They have commissioned me to create a special artwork for a championship held in Las Vegas. My choice was a queen of spades.
QUEST
Info Quest Technologies (Quest Group), established in 1981, is the leading company in Greece in ICT products and cloud services distribution, being for more than 40 years the largest portal for the dissemination of new IT technologies in the Greek market.
For their 40th anniversary I have been asked to create an artwork to be given as a limited edition gift to a list of important people as well as mosaic interpretation of their logo. Both artworks have been also minted as NFTs and are part of the company's important art collection.
Bahrain Bayan School
Bahrain Bayan School is an independent non-profit co-educational bilingual school in Arabic and English offering preschool through grade 12. I have been commissioned to create a portrait of Dr. May Al Otaibi, a co-founder of the school made out of press clippings for their special graduation ceremony they have organised during the COVID lockdown.
ANT1 for VICE
Shane Smith is a Canadian journalist and media executive. He is executive chairman of the international media company Vice Media. I have been commissioned by ANT1 Channel, Vice's distributor in Greece to create a portrait of his made out of hundreds of photos from historic Vice stories.
NOBU MATSUHISA
Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa is probably my favourite celebrity chef. He is a Japanese restaurateur known for his fusion cuisine blending traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients. I had the honour to be commissioned by his Greek partners to create a mosaic portrait of his made out with his most iconic dishes. The mosaic decorates the Matsuhisa Mykonos Restaurant in Belvedere Hotel and the Matsuhisa Athens where I was lucky enough to meet him in person.
COSMOTE
COSMOTE Mobile Telecommunications S.A. known as just Cosmote is the largest mobile network operator in Greece. Ogilvy Greece is their advertising partner for their last many years. To honour their collaboration Ogilvy Greece commissioned me to create this mosaic interpretation of Cosmote's logo made out of thousands of frames from commercials. The artwork decorates Cosmote's headquarters.
Hauck-Rohrbach
Hauck-Rohrbach is a German healthcare company specialising in ophthalmology and managing a series of clinics in the area of North Rhine-Westphalia. For their headquarters in Düsseldorf I have created a custom mosaic artwork showing the city's most iconic landmark, the Radschlägerbrunnen (cartwheeler fountain in English). The obvious choice for the tesserae of this mosaic is a collection of hundreds of human eyes.
ABBVIE
Carlos Albán is Pharma Executive/ and Former Vice Chairman Chief Commercial Officer of Abbvie Inc, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in North Chicago Illinois. When he retired from his position at Abbvie his colleagues commissioned me to create this mosaic portrait created with hundreds of photos of Abbvie's staff.
ASEA Moumtzis SA
ASEA is a Greek company specialising in railway rolling stock and spare parts for buses and truck. They have commissioned me to create a mosaic artwork to decorate their headquarters in Athens.
ELITE STROM
Elite Strom is a leading manufacturer of mattresses, beds, pillows and other sleeping related products in Greece. I have been commissioned to create this mosaic portrait of Vassilis Spinos the founder of the company to decorate the company's production facility.
Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight is an American consumer goods company focusing on personal care household products and specialty products. I have created several executives' portraits to be given as special gifts. Thousands of their products were used as tesserae for these mosaics.
Neogama Comunicações Ltda.
Neogama Comunicações Ltda. is a Brazilian advertising company, formerly known as Neogama BBH. We have collaborated in several commercial projects and they have also commissioned me to create the portrait of their founder Alexandre Gama. The mosaic is made out of hundreds of their most iconic campaigns.
Pico Bahrain
Pico Bahrain is the Bahrain division of Pico Global. Khalid (Ahmed) Juman is their long time chairman and a client of mine for many years. This is not a commissioned piece but a gift I created to honour our long collaboration.
Made with traditional Arabic patterns.
Custom corporate art can be a valuable investment for businesses. Businesses can not only enhance their brand identity and messaging, but also support the arts and contribute to the cultural life of the community.
Thanks for visiting.
More custom corporate art projects: