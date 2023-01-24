The African Bricks 3
Mosaic artworks inspired by the culture and beauty of Africa.
I keep coming back to My "African Bricks" series again and again. It's one of my favorite subjects. A celebration of the vibrant culture and heritage of the African continent and its people, honed over 15 years of study and exploration.
This is the 3rd part of the series, first introduced in 2015.
Each artwork in this series is an ode to the matchbox houses found in townships like Soweto, which symbolize the resilience and creativity of the African people. This edition of the series is a tribute to the African woman - her beauty, her character, her determination, her emotions, and her ideas. The illustrations are detailed mosaics crafted out of trim, vibrant bricks, each a small piece of the puzzle that tells the story of the African heritage. For me, the brick is not just a building material but a symbol of the ingenuity and resourcefulness of the people who have used it to create a safe and secure home for their families. These bricks may be stable or unstable, but they are always infused with unique forms of African creativity.
I invite you to explore my African Bricks series and discover the beauty and richness of African culture and heritage.
The artworks
Digital to Analog:
There is an analog version of some of these artworks. My wife Vera, who loves paper sculpting, and I decided to reconstruct sthe digital mosaics assembling them piece by piece in many layers. Countless hours have been invested in cutting, painting, sculpting, varnishing, adding gold or silver plate and finishing. You can see some photos of the process down here (click for a large version).
More to come soon.
Some details:
See more from my African Bricks series:
South Africa 2010