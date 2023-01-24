The African Bricks 3

Digital to Analog:

There is an analog version of some of these artworks. My wife Vera, who loves paper sculpting, and I decided to reconstruct sthe digital mosaics assembling them piece by piece in many layers. Countless hours have been invested in cutting, painting, sculpting, varnishing, adding gold or silver plate and finishing. You can see some photos of the process down here (click for a large version).

More to come soon.