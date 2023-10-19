amble sheep VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING

overview

amble sheep是一家根植于“自然”意向，亲切且有活力的精品咖啡品牌。

成长于拥有悠久人文历史的徽州，崇尚徽州匠人精神，致力于为本土的居民和来自世界各地的旅客提供更高品质的咖啡，为他们敞开一个更放松，自在的舒适空间。

amble sheep始终相信，松弛的身体、自在的灵魂能够帮助我们更好地寻找自己、 更新自己、成为自己。





amble sheep is a friendly and light-hearted coffee brand inspired by nature.

It all began in the historical Huizhou region and the artisan culture therein, our mission was to offer quality coffee to both locals and visitors from all over the world and to create a relaxing place to rest.

amble sheep believes that a free mind and a relaxed body allow us to be a better version of ourselves.









