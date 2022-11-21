CUBIC3 三立方咖啡 Branded Items Design













Packaging





The cube sign of CUBIC3 stands for every independent individual. “The power from folks can be exerted from gathering a small crowd” that is just like gathering all cubic individuals.Independent individuals fusing in countless times is also an implication that the tolerance and aggregation of CUBIC are the power advocated by the brand.

Based on this, the packaging for brand coffee beans is designed into a small cube for the connotation of brand that is characterized by “cubic agglomeration and inclusiveness”.











