CUBIC3 三立方咖啡 Branded Items Design

Overview
Founded in 2021, CUBIC3 is a coffee chain brand featuring fair price. Its coffee shops intensively scattered in communities and business circles offer high-quality coffee for on-the-go coffee drinkers at a fair price.In pursuit of the taste of coffee, CUBIC3 specializes in making classic coffee, which is quite different from other coffee brands.
Packaging
The cube sign of CUBIC3 stands for every independent individual. “The power from folks can be exerted from gathering a small crowd” that is just like gathering all cubic individuals.Independent individuals fusing in countless times is also an implication that the tolerance and aggregation of CUBIC are the power advocated by the brand.
Based on this, the packaging for brand coffee beans is designed into a small cube for the connotation of brand that is characterized by “cubic agglomeration and inclusiveness”.
Branded Items Design
Visual presentation with extreme simplicity is taken for the material design of the brand. And the main visual of brand is a combination of the brand blue with the LOGO layout of CUBIC3. Hence, CUBIC3 truly holds the belief that he simpler the brand vision, the easier it is for the public to remember.
Wayfinding
A clear, simple visual guide hope to be presented by CUBIC3 for the purpose of better service to consumers, in the face of small coffee space.Every detail with our attentive effort will be felt among customers.
UI Design
The interface design of brand with extreme simplicity will definitely continue to Mobile APP, with designing interesting illustrations and animation.
Hence, the interaction can be maintained between consumers and the brand during ordering coffee.
Design & Photography
low key Design
Year 2022
