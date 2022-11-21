Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
low key Design's profile
CUBIC3 三立方咖啡 Branded Items Design
low key Design
Behance.net
Packaging visual identity



Overview

Founded in 2021, CUBIC3 is a coffee chain brand featuring fair price. Its coffee shops intensively scattered in communities and business circles offer high-quality coffee for on-the-go coffee drinkers at a fair price.In pursuit of the taste of coffee, CUBIC3 specializes in making classic coffee, which is quite different from other coffee brands.   



Packaging visual identity



Packaging

The cube sign of CUBIC3 stands for every independent individual. “The power from folks can be exerted from gathering a small crowd” that is just like gathering all cubic individuals.Independent individuals fusing in countless times is also an implication that the tolerance and aggregation of CUBIC are the power advocated by the brand.
Based on this, the packaging for brand coffee beans is designed into a small cube for the connotation of brand that is characterized by “cubic agglomeration and inclusiveness”.



Packaging visual identity
Packaging visual identity
Image may contain: box
Packaging visual identity
Image may contain: box
Image may contain: screenshot
Packaging visual identity
Image may contain: screenshot



Branded Items Design

Visual presentation with extreme simplicity is taken for the material design of the brand. And the main visual of brand is a combination of the brand blue with the LOGO layout of CUBIC3. Hence, CUBIC3 truly holds the belief that he simpler the brand vision, the easier it is for the public to remember.



Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: waste container and art
Packaging visual identity
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Packaging visual identity
Packaging visual identity






Wayfinding

A clear, simple visual guide hope to be presented by CUBIC3 for the purpose of better service to consumers, in the face of small coffee space.Every detail with our attentive effort will be felt among customers.



Packaging visual identity
Packaging visual identity
Packaging visual identity
Packaging visual identity




UI Design

The interface design of brand with extreme simplicity will definitely continue to Mobile APP, with designing interesting illustrations and animation.
Hence, the interaction can be maintained between consumers and the brand during ordering coffee.




Packaging visual identity
Packaging visual identity
Packaging visual identity
Packaging visual identity
Packaging visual identity
Packaging visual identity
Packaging visual identity

Packaging visual identity



Design & Photography
low key Design 

Year 2022

OUR GRAPHICS OPEN THE DOOR FOR BRANDS TO CONNECT WITH PEOPLE.
CUBIC3 三立方咖啡 Branded Items Design
214
1.2k
18
Published:
low key Design's profile
low key Design

Owner

low key Design's profile
low key Design
Shanghai, China

CUBIC3 三立方咖啡 Branded Items Design

214
1.2k
18
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields