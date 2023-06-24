TeaMajor 鲜叶说 Visual Identity and Packaging

TeaMajor Original Leaf Tea Visual Identity and Packaging
Overview
TeaMajor is a brand that specializes in exploring premium Chinese loose-leaf tea. It was established in 2022 with the intention of sharing the blessings of nature's bounty through the art of "tea." By providing people with a cup of tea, TeaMajor aims to bring them closer to the wonders of the mountains and rekindle their intimate connection with both others and themselves. With TeaMajor as a guiding light, a marvelous journey into the wilderness unfolds.
鲜叶说TeaMajor是一个专注于探索中国优质原叶茶品牌，成立于2022年。希望借由“茶”分享来自山野的恩惠，通过一杯茶，更多人走近山野，重识人与人和人与自我的亲密关系。以鲜叶说为美好的引领，一场和山野的奇遇，就此展开。
Logotype
TeaMajor, as the name suggests, combines "Tea" and "Major," representing tea leaves and the concept of "harmony with nature" respectively. TeaMajor seeks to express the beauty of nature through the metaphor of "melodic harmony." This inspiration is reflected in the design of the graphical logo, which represents a two-fold concept. It takes the shape of a sound amplifier, symbolizing the "voice of the wild,” while also signifying the pathway leading to the wilderness. This embodies the brand's spiritual proposition of "returning to nature."
TeaMajor鲜叶说，Tea顾名思义为茶叶、鲜叶的意思，Major寓意为“自然大调”。TeaMajor将山野之美用“音律”的意向来表达，图形LOGO设计的灵感便源自于此。图形LOGO蕴含着两层寓意，它是一个扩音器的形状，来表示“来自山野之声”的概念，同时也代表着通往山野的路，寓意品牌的精神主张“回归山野”。
Slogan
Each fresh tea leaf nurtures layers of aroma and flavor. Tea, a product of Mother Nature, resembles a beautiful symphony, with its flowing notes composing the picturesque landscapes and human narratives. Therefore, TeaMajor defines its slogan as "Nature Speaks," allowing the tea to naturally convey the beauty of nature.
每一片鲜叶都孕育着层层递进的香气与韵味。茶，这个大自然的产物就像美妙的音律，流畅的音符谱写自然的湖光山色与人文故事。因此，我们将Slogan定义为“Nature Speaks.自然发声”，让茶自然地表达自然之美。
Visual Elements
Based on the brand's core values of "sharing with others while leaving room for oneself," TeaMajor has created four visual graphic elements to enrich its visual identity system. By encouraging the freedom of brewing tea according to personal preference and discarding the complexities of traditional tea-making processes, the brand aims to offer moments for individuals to share their lives and engage in occasional introspection. Whether amidst nature or within the bustling urban lifestyle, TeaMajor embarks on a captivating journey of life's extraordinary encounters.
基于品牌核心价值观“与人分享，也为自己留白”的表达，我们创造了四个视觉图形元素丰富品牌视觉系统。随心冲泡，摈弃繁杂的传统泡茶工序，同时希望能够用一杯茶的时间分享生活，也偶尔停下来与内心对话。在自然中，在喧嚣的都市生活中，开启生活的奇遇之旅。
Layout
Within the Chinese logo "鲜叶说" (literally Fresh Leaves Say), the character "说" (Say) incorporates a dialogue box graphic, serving as a distinctive element in the brand's layout. This layout can be seamlessly applied to online stores, poster designs, and various promotional materials.
在中文Logo鲜叶说的“说”字里面提取对话框的图形，作为品牌版式重要识别元素之一。版式可以应用到线上商店、海报排版、物料制作等。
Packaging
As the trend of returning to the authentic flavors of tea beverages emerges after the wave of new-style tea drinks, TeaMajor has segmented its product lines into two categories: the "Adventure Series" and the "Exploration Series." The Adventure Series features classic Chinese tea collections, catering to novice tea enthusiasts, while the Exploration Series focuses on seeking out little-known, niche teas from diverse regions across China. These teas exhibit a unique combination of scarce production areas and innovative craftsmanship, appealing to the more advanced tea connoisseurs.
随着新式茶饮浪潮后的口味回归，大众对于原叶茶本味开启了更新的探索空间。因此鲜叶说细分了两条产品线，分别是奇遇系列和探索系列。奇遇系列搜集经典中国茶系列，满足入门茶饮爱好者的选择，而探索系列是致力于寻找全中国未经发现的小众好茶，稀缺小产区加入工艺创新的独特性，是茶饮爱好者的进阶选择。
Design & Photography
low key Design
Year 2022
OUR GRAPHICS OPEN THE DOOR FOR BRANDS TO CONNECT WITH PEOPLE.