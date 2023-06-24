TeaMajor 鲜叶说 Visual Identity and Packaging













Logotype





TeaMajor, as the name suggests, combines "Tea" and "Major," representing tea leaves and the concept of "harmony with nature" respectively. TeaMajor seeks to express the beauty of nature through the metaphor of "melodic harmony." This inspiration is reflected in the design of the graphical logo, which represents a two-fold concept. It takes the shape of a sound amplifier, symbolizing the "voice of the wild,” while also signifying the pathway leading to the wilderness. This embodies the brand's spiritual proposition of "returning to nature."







TeaMajor鲜叶说，Tea顾名思义为茶叶、鲜叶的意思，Major寓意为“自然大调”。TeaMajor将山野之美用“音律”的意向来表达，图形LOGO设计的灵感便源自于此。图形LOGO蕴含着两层寓意，它是一个扩音器的形状，来表示“来自山野之声”的概念，同时也代表着通往山野的路，寓意品牌的精神主张“回归山野”。













