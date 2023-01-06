Z2GO&CO. Visual Identity and Packaging

low key Design's profile
OVERVIEW
Z2GO&CO. (pronounced Z 2 Go, referred to Z2GO below) is the new lifestyle brand under the full-service hospitality company Atour Group, being sold in numbers of hotels they manage and franchise across the country.

Inspired by a quote from the 2013 movie The Secret life of Walter Mitty, Z2GO&CO. believes it is significant for one to go out and experience the world on the road. Having this in mind, we position Z2GO as a lifestyle brand that help travelers travel with peace of mind, without worrying the trivial things during the trip. We hope to make it easy to go no matter where the customers’ destinations are.




BRAND VALUE
Z2GO is devoted to help customers travel with ease, which leads to the slogan of the brand “GO LIGHT, GO EASY”.




Packaging visual identity




IDENTITY DESIGN
Z2GO has constructed the identity system around its logo as the name of the brand is the literal abbreviation of brand value which is “EASY TO GO”. Guided by the brand value, the logo deliver a relaxed and friendly atmosphere through an adorable geometric typeface with an emphasis on “GO”.




PRODUCT LINE
Z2GO’s collections aim to cover different situations customer might encounter, wether it is daily commute, short business trip, or weekend outdoor gathering.




COLOR
Colors of Z2GO is chosen according to the characteristics of each product lines. Colors are toned down to deliver a calm atmosphere and hopefully make customer feel at ease.




Packaging visual identity




TYPOGRAPHY
For the typography, we pair PP Object Sans with MiSans for consistent vibe for the brand. Both typeface carries an adorable personality with a touch of warmth.




PACKAGING SYSTEM
Z2GO produce wide range of goods which require a simple and effective packaging system that can be applied to different product easily.




Multimedia Platform
Design & Photography
low key Design 

Year 2022

OUR GRAPHICS OPEN THE DOOR FOR BRANDS TO CONNECT WITH PEOPLE.




