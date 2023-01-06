Z2GO&CO. Visual Identity and Packaging

















OVERVIEW

Z2GO&CO. (pronounced Z 2 Go, referred to Z2GO below) is the new lifestyle brand under the full-service hospitality company Atour Group, being sold in numbers of hotels they manage and franchise across the country.





Inspired by a quote from the 2013 movie The Secret life of Walter Mitty, Z2GO&CO. believes it is significant for one to go out and experience the world on the road. Having this in mind, we position Z2GO as a lifestyle brand that help travelers travel with peace of mind, without worrying the trivial things during the trip. We hope to make it easy to go no matter where the customers’ destinations are.















