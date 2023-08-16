16开Ceramics Visual Identity and Packaging













Logo





16开Logo是以定制中文字体「16开」、 「景德镇」与「16开图形logo」组合而成。品牌名「16开」与「景德镇」的Logo组合形式意在表达品牌成长于景德镇，而景德镇代表着精湛的陶瓷技艺和民族自豪。





取名为「16开」灵感来源于品牌主理人热爱绘画，从儿时起练习素描绘画的纸张尺寸便是16开大小。因此，绘制一张16开比例的纸张图形作为辅助图形，在这16开的纸张上，铺开所有对陶瓷器物的想象。





The 16Mo logo is created by combining the custom Chinese font "16开", "景德镇". The combination of the brand names "16开" and "景德镇" in the logo design aims to express the brand's growth in Jingdezhen, a place symbolizing exceptional ceramic craftsmanship and national pride.





The choice of the name "16开" is inspired by the brand founder's passion for painting, who has been using size 16Mo paper for sketching since childhood. Therefore, a 16Mo proportioned graphic is used as an auxiliary element to visualize the boundless imagination for ceramic objects. ​​​​​​​











