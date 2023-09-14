One key for all mobility — Gaiyo

Gaiyo –meaning "overview" in Japanese– brings together all mobility options into one app. Hereby addressing the pressing needs of big and bustling urban centers. Gaiyo revolutionizes the way people navigate cities by creating a smarter, more conscious, and sustainable approach to mobility. No more juggling of multiple apps, but one key that gives you a comprehensive overview of all available sharing options, accessible anytime, anywhere and for anyone.





From shared cars to scooters, bicycles, buses, metros, and trains, Gaiyo's mission is to create "greener and cleaner cities" so users can move smarter and more swiftly to and through the city. This has shaped the visual identity by seamlessly fusing the concept of motion with an architectonic typography treatment. Creating a bold, energetic and outspoken look and feel. And because the logo is extending the edges, it imparts an infinite sensation. Symbolizing a forward movement toward the future, because with Gaiyo you can keep going forever.



