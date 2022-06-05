



Celebrating the magic of film — Eye Filmmuseum





Eye Filmmuseum is the number one place for film in the Netherlands. Situated on the IJ waterfront in Amsterdam, Eye hosts a collection of over 54,000 films from all genres. Find anything from film history to classics, blockbusters to cult films. Furthermore Eye is renowned worldwide for its knowledge and expertise in the field of film restoration, research and education.





During the annual Film Ball - back after a two year hiatus - professionals from the film industry and other creatives join to celebrate the magic of film. Previous editions of the Film Ball were themed with a color. The 10th anniversary at the IJ location called for something special. Under the moniker 'The Future' and dress code 'A touch of silver', this year's theme was aptly suited to the location. The futuristic building - designed by Austrian Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - is reminiscent of a spaceship from a science fiction movie.





Eye asked us to develop an event identity expressing this year’s theme that would be applicable across all types of media.





The most recognisable identifier of the design concept is a cluster of light beams. An allusion to the theme in reference to 'time travel at the speed of light' from film classics such as Star Trek, Dune and A Space Odyssey. The resulting design system provides room for a typographic layer and imagery with which a variety of content can be presented in a flexible, dynamic and coherent manner, online, offline and spatially. It was a ball.



