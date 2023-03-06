Gijs Lammers's profileG2K Creative Agency's profile
Championing female value in the tech industry — Alyx
Multiple Owners
Behance.net

Championing female value in the tech industry — Alyx

Name creation, brand identity design and digital design for Alyx. Alyx champions female participation in the tech industry and trains women to become Full-Stack Developer, Blueriq Engineer or IT Infrastructure Professional in a safe and empowering learning environment. Alyx believes that the key to good business lies in the quality of connections in well gender balanced teams. Alyx builds bridges between complementary skillsets to create a workplace synergy empowered by social intelligence.

The logo incorporates a feminine and rounded appearance that is paired with an icon that exudes a binary flair while exhibiting perfectly balanced symmetry. Capturing Alyx’s new, fresh and outspoken voice in what is still a very male oriented sector.

Portrait photography— Anniek Snoeijs
Group photography — Sander Coers
Digital development — SLASH2

Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Branding design champion female Female Model identity industry Logo Design tech Technology visual identity
Championing female value in the tech industry — Alyx
42
208
5
Published:

Owners

Gijs Lammers's profile
Gijs Lammers
Amsterdam, Netherlands
G2K Creative Agency's profile
G2K Creative Agency
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Championing female value in the tech industry — Alyx

42
208
5
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields