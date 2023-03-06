



Championing female value in the tech industry — Alyx



Name creation, brand identity design and digital design for Alyx. Alyx champions female participation in the tech industry and trains women to become Full-Stack Developer, Blueriq Engineer or IT Infrastructure Professional in a safe and empowering learning environment. Alyx believes that the key to good business lies in the quality of connections in well gender balanced teams. Alyx builds bridges between complementary skillsets to create a workplace synergy empowered by social intelligence.





The logo incorporates a feminine and rounded appearance that is paired with an icon that exudes a binary flair while exhibiting perfectly balanced symmetry. Capturing Alyx’s new, fresh and outspoken voice in what is still a very male oriented sector.



